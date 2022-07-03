Stranger Things Season 4: Strange and Hilarious Memes From Season Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Finale is finally here. Netizens have some hilarious memes to express their thoughts.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:19 PM IST
Image Credits: Netflix, @nnoahjames/Twitter

The much-awaited show 'Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2' is finally here. Volume 2 of season 4 came out on July 1 and it was two episodes finale. All the Stranger Things fans were eagerly waiting for these episodes as many questions were left unanswered. After the season finale, fans were discussing what they loved and hated about the show. As always, netizens have some hilarious ways of expressing their thoughts and now, Stranger Things memes are trending on social media currently.

Spoiler Alert for those who haven't watched the finale yet!!!

Some fans shared memes about their favourite moments from the finale, meanwhile, some expressed their sadness about the death of their favourite character. Moreover, the finale also hinted that there will be season 5 as they are many things left unanswered.

Season 4 introduced the audience to Eddie and he shared a good friendship with other kids, especially Dustin. There were some fan theories that Eddie will die in the finale, and it actually happened. Stranger Things fans are not happy with Eddie's death as he was one of the most loved characters. 

In Volume 1 of season 4, we saw that Vecna wanted to kill Max, but she somehow saved herself. In volume 2, Max uses herself as bait to kill Vecna, but she gets severely injured and slips into a coma. Moreover, people also appreciated Sadie Sink's acting in the show. 

Chrissy's boyfriend Jason was one of the most hated characters in the show. In the season finale, Jason dies when the earthquake happened. Netizens are happy about Jason's death as he created trouble for everyone in the show.

Even though the Duffer brothers have announced season 5, the audience has to wait for at least two years for that.

Kate Bush's 'Running Up The Hill' became a chartbuster once again after it was played in Stranger Things Season 4.

