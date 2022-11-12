Steve Jobs' Old Leather Sandals Put On Auction; Here's How Much Bidders Are Ready To Pay

WHILE some people love collecting stamps, many are fascinated by a cloth worn by their favourite celebrity. Meanwhile, in a somewhat similar incident, an old pair of shoes of Apple Inc's co-founder Steve Jobs is up for auction.

Yes, you heard it right. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were worn by Jobs is currently up for auction online on Julien’s Auctions.

According to julienslive.com, "Jobs would wear this particular pair of sandals in the 1970’s and 1980's. This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs. "

The sandals are anticipated to sell somewhere between USD 60,000 and USD 80,000 ( Rs 48,32,889- Rs 64,43,852).

In an article with Vogue Sheff sated mentioned that Steve Jobs had created his own sandals in the 1970's as he was an "eco, alternative and New Age supporter."

The auction company said that Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history.

Meanwhile, the sandals have also been a part of several exhibitions, including but not limited to Salone del Mobile in Milano, Italy in 2017, at the Birkenstock Headquarters in Rahm's, Germany in 2017, at Birkenstock's first United States store in SoHo, New York, at IMM Koln, a furniture fair in Cologne, Germany, Zeit Event Berlin for the magazine Die Zeit in 2018, and most recently with the History Museum Wurttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany.

Steve Jobs' ex-partner (and mother of Steve Jobs's first child, Lisa Brennan-Jobs) Chrisann Brennan had the opportunity to view, hold and talk about this iconic staple of Jobs's wardrobe during the sandals' display with Birkenstock company. Lisa Brennan went emotional and excited to be reunited with and hold Steve Jobs' iconic sandals after three decades.

While speaking about the same in an interview with Vogue titled “Apple Meets Birkenstock”, Brennan said, "The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is that you don't have to worry about what to wear in the morning."

She continued, "He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others. He was simply convinced of the intelligence and practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it. And in Birkenstocks he didn't feel like a businessman, so he had the freedom to think creatively."

Reportedly, the winner will also get a free NFT, a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain, of the sandals.