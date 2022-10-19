'Stash In Dash': Canadians To Get Weed At Door Steps; Netizens Are 'High' On Excitement

For the unversed, as per Canadian law, adults who are 18 years of age or older are legally able to possess up to 30 gms of legal cannabis.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 12:06 PM IST
It is legal for adults to purchase legal cannabis products from authorized retailers in Canada. And now, the food delivery platform, Uber Eats has announced that they will provide home delivery services for all the weed products in Canada's Toronto. Now, legal smokers in Canada can just open the Uber app to get their cannabis supply at home starting Monday.

The major initiative by the food delivery app comes as part of its partnership with Leafly. It is the first time that marijuana delivery will be available through a major third-party delivery platform, says Leafly. However, the orders from the would only be approved if the buyer is over 19 years old. To verify the same, the app will check the customer's age and sobriety, in order to conform to Canadian law.

For the unversed, as per Canadian law, adults who are 18 years of age or older are legally able to possess up to 30 gms of legal cannabis. As of October 17, 2019, cannabis edible products and concentrates are also legal for sale.

Also, according to the companies, the retailers’ staff, rather than the Uber drivers, will be delivering the order. According to the Uber Eats CEO, the doorstep delivery service would help reduce impaired driving and fight the illegal cannabis market. Additionally, Leafly's CEO said they he is thrilled to partner up with Uber Eats and is looking forward to the partnership.

The decision definitely has the internet talking, even if it is mostly Tweets that sound like people are shocked by this development. Some netizens are also happy while some deprived of the services are terming Canadians as lucky citizens. Meanwhile, a section of the internet is demanding for the government legalise cannabis everywhere as in each country.

Reacting to the news, one Instagram user said, "In a dash, they'll bring your hash (sic)." Another commented, "Just legalise it everywhere (sic)."

"UberEats is set to begin delivering the marijuana for the first time ever on Monday — and will launch the service exclusively in Toronto, Canada."Uber Weeds," wrote a thrid.

