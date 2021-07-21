According to the experts cited by the US media, the momentum of this asteroid is so high that if it strikes a planet such as ours, it will be equivalent to a billion atomic bombs detonating on Earth at once.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A stadium-sized asteroid of ‘dangerous’ category is scheduled to pass by Earth on July 24. Named ‘2008Go20’, the asteroid will pass through the speed of 28,800 km per hour. According to NASA, this is a speed so high that anything coming in its way will suffer significant damage of catastrophic nature.

According to the experts cited by the US media, the momentum of this asteroid is so high that if it strikes a planet such as ours, it will be equivalent to a billion atomic bombs detonating on Earth at once. The probability of this asteroid hitting earth, however, is ‘very low’.

The near-Earth object (NEO) is 20 meters wide and will reportedly pass by at a distance of 28,70,847,607 km, eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

What are asteroids?

According to NASA, asteroids are "rocky remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago". There are currently 1,097,106 known asteroids, identified by NASA and other space agencies worldwide.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California Institute of Technology keeps track of all the objects and space debris flying past the Earth. According to JPL, currently, there are more than 2000 objects, including comets, that NASA is keeping a close eye on. JPL suggests that these objects can fly past Earth, near or dangerously close, in the coming months or years.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the Chinese state media, the Chinese researchers have proposed sending large rockets to practice turning away or destroying a sizable asteroid while it's still much further away from earth. This may be a technique that if developed and practiced, may eventually become significant if a killer extra-space object is about to hit Earth.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma