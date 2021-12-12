Ahemdabad | Jagran Trending Desk: A Probe has begun after a fishing boat owner from Gujarat's Porbandar handed over two suspicious-looking Pigeons to the Gujarat Police on Sunday.

The boat owner informed Police that he found the two pigeons with rings on them. The ring was a small device attached to the legs of each bird.

The Police are investigating the matter, confirmed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Smit Gohil on Saturday. "These birds came and sat on a fishing boat at the sea on December 5. The fishing boat returned on Saturday, after which the boat owner informed the Police."

He also added that the devices attached to the pigeons' legs will be removed and sent for a Forensic Science Laboratory test in Gandhinagar.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Gujarat, a few months ago, a similar incident was reported in the state. A Pigeon with a fitted chip was found in Gujarat in May.

“The pigeon was found in a pot full of water in a private company. The staff called up forest officials who later contacted the police department after they noticed a ring and a small device on the pigeon’s leg,” Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said in May.

“We have noticed a ring, a small device on the pigeon’s leg. The device may have been strung for some research purposes. We have sent the device sent to Gandhinagar for FSL tests,” said Bhavsar.

“Police are investigating the incident, however, the pigeon is in the custody of the Forest Department,” he added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh