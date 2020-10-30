The last time when a Blue Moon was spotted on Halloween was in 1994 and this phenomena will next take place in 2039.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In what will be a rare celestial event, people across the world will be able to witness a 'Blue Moon' on the night of October 31. Notably, this month's 'Blue Moon' also coincides with 'Halloween'. If you are unable to catch a glimpse of the Blue Moon on the night of Halloween, you will have to wait until 2039 to witness it.

What is a Blue Moon and why it is special?

According to timesanddate.com, there are two types of Blue Moon -- seasonal Blue Moon and monthly Blue Moon. While a monthly Blue Moon is the second Full Moon in a month with two Full Moons, the seasonal Blue Moon is the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that has four Full Moons. The October 31 Blue Moon is a monthly Blue Moon.

It is noteworthy to mention that a year has 12 Full Moons in a year, i.e. one every month.

Meanwhile, the last 'Blue Moon' in a month with 30 days happened on June 30, 2007, and the next will take place on September 30, 2050.

Will moon look blue on the night of October 31?

No, the moon will not look blue on the night of October 31. In fact, the concept of 'Blue Moon' has nothing to do with the colour of the Moon. Though there is no clear reason why this celestial event is known as 'Blue Moon', some people believe that this phenomena is called 'Blue Moon' because of the phrase 'once in a blue moon'.

When and how to watch this rare celestial event?

The best time to catch a glimpse of the Blue Moon depends on the area you stay in. In India, the best time to watch this rare celestial event is 8:19 pm. Notably, you don't need a special equipment to watch this phenomena and scientists say that you can watch Blue Moon with normal eyes.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma