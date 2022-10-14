'Spiderman Train Coming': Man Uses Unique Technique To Get Seat On Train, Internet Calls Him Spiderman | Watch

FINDING a seat on an overcrowded train is quite a task. There are a lot of times when we even struggle to find a space to stand on a train. Even getting into such trains is a struggle, and you need to squeeze yourself in order to get inside.

Seeing commuters lying or sitting on the floor is also a common view for those who use local trains. However, some people are 'jugaadu' enough to solve their problems and find a way to everything. And when it comes to Indians, there's nothing we cannot solve or find a solution to.

A video that has been making rounds on the internet is the best example. So presenting the Indian Spiderman. The man in the video can be seen using this amazing technique to get a seat on the congested train.

The video opens up with a man using the handrest and swinging efficiently. He travells leaping from one pole to another, with his feet hanging in the air. Meanwhile, many commuters can be seen sleeping on the floor (maybe the re ason why he decided to swing all his way to the heat). He then reaches the seat and rests.

Ever since shared, the video has garnered nearly 40.7k views and more than 2,500 likes. It was shared by a Twitter user named Gaurang Bhardwa on Twitter on Thursday. The caption of the video reads, "Spiderman in India."

Netizens seem amazed by the technique and flooded the comment section.

Funny but sad…when if ever will these situations in train will change.



"Funny but sad…when if ever will these situations in train will change. Kaise sudherega desh," wrote a user. "Just a general category guy trying to find his seat," a second user jokingly wrote. "It's a cheap spider man," said another.

A fourth said, "Spiderman - Rail-Way home."