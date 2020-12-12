Akshay Kumar is a resident of Nawabganj and it took him four years to create this miniature model of the Taj Mahal.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A 25-year-old man from West Bengal's Icchapur has got his name registered in the India Book of Records as he created a miniature Taj Mahal by using one lakh matchsticks. Akshay Kumar is a resident of Nawabganj and it took him four years to create this miniature model of the Taj Mahal.

Akshay is serving as the sorting assistance officer in Kolkata RMS and he said, "I have a keen interest in creative work from childhood and I always had the will to do something different front others."

He further said that in 2013 he created an idol of Goddess Durga with the matchsticks and in 2014 he created an Eiffel Tower with the matchsticks and now he finally completed his miniature model of Taj Mahal by using 1 lakh matchsticks.

Akshay further said that he started working on making this miniature model of the Taj Mahal in 2016 and with the help of the internet, he got the idea of the images of the Taj Mahal. He added to it that he was in no hurry so while studying he gave little time to this model and it took him four years to complete this model.

He also said that the total expenditure that occurred in making this model was Rs 10,000 and he brought 2500 packs of matchbox of the same brand to make this model. The height of the miniature model of Taj Mahal is 22 inches and the weight is about 1.5 kgs.

Akshay also said that the highlighting part of this model is that the tomb and the pillars of this Taj Mahal can be easily removed and can be joined too.

He said that the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and is known as the pride of our country, so I thought of preparing a replica of it. "Now, my plan is to create a replica of another world's wonder' Christ the Remeder 'situated in Brazil from matchsticks. Akshay's father Dilip Kumar Ghosh is a retired policeman and his mother Shefali Ghosh is a housemaker. He has a big brother named Sandeep Ghosh.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma