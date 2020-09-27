The US space agency has revealed that it is testing a special suit that will allow its astronauts to perform complex tasks, like handling tools and checking equipment, on the lunar surface.

Washington DC (USA) | Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is planning to return to the Moon in 2024 as a part of its Artemis mission. The US space agency has already started its preparations and is training astronauts for the future Moon mission.

However, the NASA will face a significant challenge in its next Moon mission and it would need to prepare its astronauts for the challenges that they might face on the lunar surface.

The US space agency has revealed that it is testing a special suit that will allow its astronauts to perform complex tasks, like handling tools and checking equipment, on the lunar surface.

In a statement, the NASA said that it is testing the suits underwater in specially built giant pools at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab (NBL) in Houston's Johnson Space Center, using different analogue environments to simulate the conditions on the Moon.

"This early testing will help determine the best complement of facilities for hardware development and requirements for future Artemis training and missions," Daren Welsh, extravehicular activity test lead for these Artemis preparation test runs, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"At the same time, we are going to be able to gather valuable feedback on spacewalk tools and procedures that will help inform some of the objectives for the missions," Welsh added.

According to the US space agency, the future astronauts are preparing on how to pick samples and examing the lunar lander during their training at the NBL which is 202 ft in length, 102 ft in width and 40 ft in depth and holds 6.2 million gallons of water.

"We can evaluate tools in a lab or the rock yard, but you can learn so much when you put a pressurised spacesuit on and have to work within the limitations of its mobility," IANS quoted Welsh as saying.

"These NBL runs are so valuable for understanding the human performance component and ensuring our astronauts are as safe as possible," he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma