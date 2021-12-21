New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It's time to be jolly again and celebrate the festival of joy. As Christmas is standing on our doors, people are already sending out invites and gifts to thier loved ones. Similarly, SpaceX also sent gifts to thier astronauts in space! Yes. This year astronauts in space will celebrate the festival of Christmas in the International Space Station.

SpaceX on Tuesday launched Christmas gifts, goodies, and supplies to the International Space Station for the astronauts. The company also marked its 100th successful rocket landing with this launch. The company also ended the year with 31 launches, the most ever by the company.

Among the items due to arrive at the space station Wednesday: Christmas presents from the astronauts' families, as well as smoked fish and turkey, green beans and fruitcake for a holiday feast. NASA's space station program manager Joel Montalbano wouldn't divulge anything else.

Special delivery! Watch as @SpaceX #CRS24 Cargo Dragon spacecraft carrying @ISS_Research, food, and supplies launches to the @Space_Station.



🚀 Liftoff is targeted for 5:07am ET (10:07 UT).

“I won't get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up,” he told reporters on the eve of the launch.

The predawn liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station's seven astronauts.

Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk's company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015.

This particular booster was making its first flight. A few days ago, a SpaceX booster made its 11th flight.

“It's critical to lower the cost of spaceflight to continue to reuse these boosters more and more times. A hundred is a big milestone, so we're excited about that,” said SpaceX's Sarah Walker, a mission manager.

“We're also excited to see how few new boosters we have to produce as the years go by.”

The delivery also includes a laundry detergent experiment. Station astronauts currently trash their d*rty clothes; Procter & Gamble Co. is developing a fully degradable detergent for eventual use at the station, on the moon, and beyond.

