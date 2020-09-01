New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Elon Musk’s spaceflight company has now rescheduled the launch of the SpaceX Starlink to Thursday. The event, which was earlier scheduled on August 30, has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. the Starlink launch and the launch of the Saocom satellite were scheduled for Tuesday but it has been now shifted to Thursday. Starlink is a next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth’s inhabitants with broadband internet connections. The Starlink launch will now occur on Thursday i.e, September 3 at 5:46 a.m. PT (8:46 a.m. ET). It will be launched from Launch Complex 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

SpaceX shared the information on its official Twitter timeline, it wrote, “Now targeting Thursday, September 3 at 8:46 a.m. EDT for launch of Starlink from Launch Complex 39A, pending Range acceptance — team is using additional time for data review.”

The implementation of this project was started in February 2018. There were several satellites launched and many of them were put into the orbits. To deliver US Space Force satellite to orbit the Falcon 9 rocket booster has been used on June 30. According to a report published in DMN, “It will be the 11th operational flight for the Starlink satellite mega constellation, which is designed to provide internet across the planet. Each Starlink launch features a batch of around 60 satellites and there are currently over 600 in orbit.”

Starlink has created a lot of difficulties for the astronomers as these satellites are bright enough to disturb their imaging of the cosmos. According to the reports SpaceX is working with the astronomical community to minimize impacts but it will take a lot of time to resolve this issue. In the recent conference in the US, the researchers suggested launching fewer or no LEO satellites to avoid the harsh reflections. However, the satellites are now being launched with ‘sunvisors’ which make them less reflective.

Posted By: Srishti Goel