New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Elon Musk-led SpaceX on Friday aborted the launch of their Falcon 9 rocket, which was carrying upgraded Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) for the U.S. Space Force, with just about two seconds left in the countdown

The launch was scheduled for a 15-minute window that opened at 6:43 p.m. PT, with the weather forecast at 70% favourable for liftoff. All appeared to be proceeding smoothly, until two seconds before the launch. SpaceX astraunauts were just starting the engine ignition sequence when it stopped the clock.

In a tweet, SpaceX wrote right before the launch that, "Standing down from tonight's launch attempt of GPS III-4" The next launch window opens at 6:39 p.m. PT Saturday, SpaceX said.

This mission will be conducted on Saturday at 9:39 p.m. EDT (0139 GMT on Oct. 4), SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said during launch commentary.

It is reported that at the time of the abort, it was not clear if SpaceX aborted the launch due to an issue with the rocket or the ground support systems, Insprucker said. Whether SpaceX will be able to try the launch again on Saturday evening will depend on how long it takes the company to identify and solve the problem that led to the abort, he added.

SpaceX has launched two of these satellites in December 2018 and in June of this year, while one launched on a Delta IV Medium rocket in August 2019. Once launched, the GPS III SV04 satellite will become the fourth in a series of 10 upgraded, next-generation GPS satellites for the U.S. military.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma