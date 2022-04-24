New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Exciting news for all the Space enthusiasts. Space Perspective has unveiled its Spaceship Neptune, which is a futuristic space balloon. The space balloon will take the guests on a six-hour, round trip journey to the edge of the space and back again. The company hopes to start the launch in late 2024.

Space Perspective shared a video on their official Twitter account to let people envision what their trip space will look like. Sharing the video, the company wrote, "If you can’t envision what your trip to space will look like as you travel the 6-hour journey, try our 3D walkthrough of the Space Lounge! Head over to our website to check out what the largest windows ever flown to space will look and feel like."

Space Perspective also gave the first look at the Space Lounge Interior, which the people can view in 3D on their official website. The company tweeted, "Get your first look at the Space Lounge Interior. What makes Spaceship Neptune a spaceship unlike any other? Visit our website to explore all the details!"

According to the official website of Space Perspective, Spaceship Neptune was developed to be the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. Moreover, it comprises the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System and Neptune Capsule.

The website also mentions that Spaceship Neptune is the world's only carbon-neutral spaceship. The passengers will get 360-degree panoramic windows, each 0.56 meters wide x 1.54 meters high, and it will give them a view of Earth and the stars from all angles. Moreover, Wifi-connection is also available, with communications devices to enable live streaming. You will also get plush seating, interactive lighting and sound systems, a bar for sky-high toasts and sensors and screens offering in-depth scientific data about your flight.

According to the website, the cost of the trip per seat is $125,000 USD. Moreover, the first flights scheduled for 2024 have sold out.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav