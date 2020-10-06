Asteroid 2020 RK2 is 80 metres wide and is travelling at a speed of 6.68 kilometres per second.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A space rock bigger than Boeing-747 jet is all set to collide with Earth's orbit on October 7, NASA's centre for Near-Earth Objects has warned. The asteroid named as 2020 RK2 was discovered last month and is currently on a trajectory to collide with Earth's orbit and NASA is keeping an eye on it.

This asteroid is around 80 metres wide and is travelling at a speed of 6.68 kilometres per second which is equal to 14,942 miles per hour and is estimated to range from 36 metres to 81 metre in diameter, which is almost a width of 118-256 foot.

The US space agency believes that this space rock can be bigger than the size of a Boeing-747 8 series aeroplane that is almost 68.5 metres wide.

However, NASA has advised the people not to worry about it and has said that chances of causing any real damage is “extremely unlikely.” Spotted by astrologers last month, it is an Apollo asteroid that is going to cross the orbit of the Earth as it safely flies past.

Meanwhile, the astronomers won't be able to see it from Earth even though the space rock will come close to Earth as the asteroid will zip past at 1.12 pm Eastern Standard Time or 6.12 pm British Summer Time.

It is reported that once the space rock safely passes planet Earth, it will not visit our orbit again until August 2027.

However, an asteroid known as 2020 SX3 is also heading towards Earth. The space rock is believed to be the size of three buses . The asteroid is between 38 and 86 metres across, according to NASA - that's about the size of three double-decker buses.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma