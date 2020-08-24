'Space guests': Russian cosmonaut shares video showing 5 possible UFOs |..

Recently, a Russian cosmonaut on International Space Station (ISS) spotted as many as five UFOs moving over the Earth's southern hemisphere.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: For hundreds of years, one question that has been frequently asked by the mankind is “are we alone in the universe” as humanity so far has not been able to establish contact with an advanced race. However, there have been several reports of people spotting Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), leading to speculations that there are several advanced civilisations in the cosmos.

Recently, a Russian cosmonaut on International Space Station (ISS) spotted as many as five UFOs moving over the Earth's southern hemisphere. The cosmonaut – Ivan Vagner – also captured the video of the five UFOs, forcing UFO enthusiasts to once again raise the same question – “are we alone in the universe?”

“Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora,” Vagner said in a tweet while sharing the video.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse.



The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

“At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…? P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec,” he said in another tweet.

At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?



P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The footage captured by Vagner is so intriguing and fascinating that it has been sent to the experts for analysis, said Russian space agency (Roscosmos) while adding that “it is too early to conclude”.

“An interesting and at the same time mysterious video made by cosmonaut of Roscosmos Ivan Wagner … from the International Space Station,” Roscosmos tweeted.

Meanwhile, NASA in its blog post has said that Vagner is a first-time flyer and was “working on an Earth observation experiment” at the ISS. The space agency, however, is yet to make a statement on Vagner’s claim.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma