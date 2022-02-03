New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It's true! Earth has got a new buddy! Astronomers have confirmed that there is the existence of a second Trojan Asteroid near our planet that will share the same orbit as Earth going around for almost 4000 years. Exactly 11 years after the first Trojan Asteroid 2010 TK7 was discovered, this new Trojan asteroid has been found.

The new asteroid 2020 XL5, found in the year 2020 is three times larger than the first one. Spread across 1.2 km, the newly discovered companion of Earth will remain in the same orbit for at least 4,000 more years.

The asteroid 2020 XL5 was first spotted on December 2020 by astronomers with the Pan-STARRS 1 survey telescope in Hawaii. Then, 2020 XL5 was added to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center database. The discovery was made using a 1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachon in Chile.

Co-author Cesar Briceño, a researcher at the National Science Foundation's National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), said in a statement, "These were very challenging observations, requiring the telescope to track correctly at its lowest elevation limit, as the object was very low on the western horizon at dawn."

But, What Exactly is a Trojan Asteroid?

A Trojan Asteroid is an asteroid that travels around the sun in another Planet's orbit. For earth, the trojan asteroids are often found at the Lagrange points. These points are gravitational spots between Earth and the Sun in Earth's Orbit. Earth has 5 such Lagrange Points which can attract any space rock to revolve around the Sun.

Both earth trojans have been discovered in the L4 point, which is located 60 degrees in orbit ahead of Earth.No trojans have been discovered in the L5 point, which trails earth.

How to detect Trojans?

Using the Pan-STARRS or Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System, a ground-based telescope used for astronomical imaging, located at Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii we locate those Trojans.

These machines continuous images as a part of large-scale surveys and then Astronomers follow-up observations and find the Trojans.

As per Scientists, there are four Mars trojans, one Venus trojan, two Uranus trojans, 28 Neptune trojans, and over 500,000 Jupiter trojans.

The largest Jupiter trojan, 624 Hector, is over 200 km wide. The Venusian trojan, trojans of asteroids Vesta and Ceres, and the newly discovered earth trojan are temporary trojans that will eventually exit the orbit.

Posted By: Ashita Singh