South Korean Woman Performs Indian Classical Dance Gracefully, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Dance and music have the ability to connect people from overseas. Both these cultural activities create a bridge between the two countries. Just like that, a similar video has surfaced where a dancer from South Korea performed Odissi at a function. Ever since the dancer performed the Indian classical, the video of the same has gone viral on the internet, and it has left the netizens stunned.

In the video, the South Korea Dancer Beena Keum can be seen dressed in a Patta saree and can be seen performing the dance steps gracefully. The dancer performed the steps to a South Korean song and Indian classical beats.

Later in the video, the dancer was joined by an Indian woman who was seen performing Kathak with her.

The video was shared with the caption, "When two cultures meet, nothing is more beautiful than that."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN 💕💕💕 KOREAN (@mylovefromkorea17)

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. The video has won millions of hearts. The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times and has garnered above 13,000 likes.

While a user wrote, "This must be surreal to watch live." Another commented "Amazing and so beautiful." The third one wrote, "This is amazing! Loving the love for each other's culture.

For the unversed, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Beena Keum decided to learn the dance form of Odissi in the year 2001 after watching Kamasutra by Mira Nair.

The South Korean dancer learned the classical dance form in India, and till now she has travelled to different places to present the dance form. Keum was taken aback after watching the dance form and decided to travel to India and learn it.