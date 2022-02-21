New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian Batsman Virat Kohli is one of the loved players around the world. Kohli holds some massive records and his batting stats are what makes him probably the no.1 player in recent times. He enjoys a huge fan following not only in India but across the world. Recently, during a PSL match, a fan was seen holding a banner for Virat Kohli with a message written on it.

"I want to see your century in Pakistan," read a message on the poster. The poster got viral on the internet so much that Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also re-tweeted the post and wrote, "Someone spreading the love at the #GaddafiStadium."

The message from the Pakistani fans is winning hearts all over the internet many have showered the message with likes and flooded the comment section. "Divided by nation, United by Virat Kohli," wrote one while another wrote, "This is what a sport and a great sport man can done ❤ Nice to see this .@imVkohli."

This is what a sport and a great sport man can done ❤

"Love for this sport and its players has no boundaries," wrote another netizen while others shared their love for Virat Kohli and how he is loved across the nations.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka which will begin from February 24 onwards. He was part of the three-match T20I contest against West Indies where he even scored a fluent half-century in the second game.

The right-hand batsman recently gave up on International Captaincy for Team India, he also stepped down as RCB captain to give more time and to focus on his batting. Although Virat has not been at his absolute best in the past couple of years he is still one of the most feared batsmen in International Cricket.

