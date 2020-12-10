Smriti Irani dropped a hilarious reply on the user's comment who pointed at her slippers in her recent Instagram post.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: BJP's Smriti Irani is one of such ministers whose humour and hard-hitting replies is top-notch on social media. She is always there to entertain interesting comments on her posts and if someone tries to troll her, the 44-year-old is ever-ready to give a scathing reply.

Smriti, who was recently detected COVID-19 positive, dropped a post on her Instagram wherein she can be seen enjoying the sunny morning in her garden while she is attending a virtual meeting on her laptop. However, what grabbed the eyeballs of netizens was her slippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

As soon as she posted the pic, a user immediately pointed towards the slippers of her and commented, “Hawai chappal op.” Well, the former actress is also no less, and she immediately dropped a hilarious reply on the users' comment which left the social media in splits. Smriti Irani replied, “Arrey bhai hawai chappal hai 200 Rupee wali .. ab brand naa pucho.. local hai”.

This response by 44-year-old minister won millions of hearts and all her fans were going gaga over it. Well, this is not the first time Smriti has shown her witty self on social media, lately, she posted a ‘then and now’ pic of her’s and captioned it as “#taazatuesdays, introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Fo the uninitiated, Smriti Irani was a well-known actress of the small screen and till date she enjoys a great share of fame owing to her long-running TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Earlier in October, the Union Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to Twitter to inform about her diagnosis and urged people who came in close contact with her to get themselves tested.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest, " the union minister said in her tweet.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv