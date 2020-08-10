The wittiest Instagram feed for a Union Minister undoubtedly belongs to none other than Union Textile and Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The wittiest Instagram feed for a Union Minister undoubtedly belongs to none other than Union Textile and Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani. And each time, the youngest Minister in Modi Cabinet goes on to prove that with more illustrations that can smash down even the staunchy feed of Instagram millennials.

Smriti took to Instagram on Monday, and expressed her frustration with the disaster of a year which 2020 is. Posting a collage of her inattentive self in the Parliament, the Union minister stated the obvious that she's waiting for 2020 to end.

"When you are waiting for 2020 to end," Smriti captioned her meme fest generated collage on Instagram.

'Iconic sense of humour', 'coolest minister', comment the Instagrammers

Smriti Irani's Instagram post resulted in hilariously cute and warmly chuckling reactions on Instagram.

"I have never seen any minister with such an iconic sense of humour," wrote an Instagram user.

"Lol Smriti (sic), you are the coolest minister we have!!! Lovely expressions," wrote another user.

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user with over nine lakh followers, and the minister keeps on sharing the policy-related as well as some chilled out posts of herself and the family on the platform. Irani had promoted the handloom industry of the country through her Instagram handle last week, to mark National handloom day.

"Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surrounding in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India! I take pride in celebrating India's legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? Share your pictures with pride in support of our weavers and artisans for we are #Vocal4Handmade," Irani had written.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma