New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Nowadays, we often see invitations on different types of material. Invites can be printed on paper or cloth or we even have access to digital e-vites, but have you ever seen an invite on a broken phone? Yes, you read that right. Ditching the traditional invitations, the French fashion label Balenciaga opted for smashed iPhones to invite guests to its Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

According to Daily Mail, each iPhone 6s was engraved with the date and time of Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week.

"Please find personalized information on the back of this phone. This is a genuine artifact from the year 2022," read the invitation. "It is nonfunctional and to be used for display purposes only."

“This document certifies that this device is, to the best of our knowledge, not artificially manufactured but made from years of use and later, neglect,” reads the invitation further.

Balenciaga's Autumn/Winter 2022 show concluded on Sunday, March 6, 2022. However, the photos of the creative invite are going viral on various social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, a user Bryan Boy shared the pics of the invite and wrote, "Balenciaga invite."

Some netizens have been lauding the out-of-the-box idea while others are confused about what happened with the iPhones after the show was done and dusted.

“I absolutely love the creativity of fashion,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Did you try to power it on just in case?”

Meanwhile, others wrote, 'Perfect invitation! 🔥' and "They’ve repurposed old phones, gave them another life - a collector's piece for some. Points can be given for that."

Check the plethora of reactions from netizens here:





They’ve repurposed old phones, gave them another life - a collectors piece for some. Points can be given for that. https://t.co/DNzBcKGSDL — ecobourgeois (@ecobourgeois) March 3, 2022

What do you do with your invitations, like cards and that? — Bojji (@shararu20) March 2, 2022

Sell it. Someone will pay a lot of money for it lmaoo — Nimi (@Nimihito) March 2, 2022

Super dope, Bryan. I absolutely love the creativity of fashion. — Melissa Arriaga-Gomez (@melissaarriagag) March 2, 2022

Balenciaga, the French label is often in the news for its bizarre designs and creative publicity stunts. Last year, the Paris-based luxury company had revealed a high-heel version of Crocs's famous clogs. Before that, its $3,000 bag and $1,290 shirt had both been massively trolled on social media.

Posted By: Ashita Singh