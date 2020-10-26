The video was shared by IFS Sudha Ramen and it has so garnered 1.5k likes, watch the video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Most of us have heard the story of a rabbit and a tortoise where the overconfident rabbit loses the race as he underestimates the slow tortoise, who eventually wins the race. Thus, from that story, we all got our lesson of 'Slow and steady wins the race. However, this time it has happened in real life and that too in a lemon race competition among children.

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which a spoon lemon race is taking place between children. In the race, the children have to balance a lemon on a spoon from their mouth and if they drop a lemon they get disqualified from the race.

The video was shared by IFS Sudha Ramen. In the video, it shows that the boys are rushing to win the race, but there is one boy who is taking it really easy and he is taking time to make sure that the lemon he is balancing does not fall.

As the boys were rushing, they drop the lemons and immediately stop on the spot that hinted that they are disqualified from the game, but one boy who is walking slowly is the only one in the race. He has technically already won.

As he was walking, people come close to him and starts cheering for him but he makes sure that he finishes the line, and officially finish first.

The IFS Sudha Ramen shared the video with the caption, "'Slow and steady wins the race' - true at all times. Have a great week

The video was shared by a friend."

Watch the video:

Netizens were all praises for the little boy and one of the users said, "the main point is he did not get tempted when others were going fast. So be slow, steady, ignore others shows and win the race."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma