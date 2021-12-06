New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, China's Yutu 2 rover on the moon has discovered a mysterious hut on the far side of the lunar surface. Currently, the rover is said to be at the Von Kármán Crater on the lunar surface and as per the reports, it spotted the cube-shaped mysterious hut-like structure 80 meters away from its location.

As per a report by Our Space, " a Chinese language science outreach channel with the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the rover had made the discovery in November this year when it was on the 37th day on the lunar surface."

Chineses scientists have termed the structure as a 'Mystery Hut' and expressed that they want to visit the structure. As per the reports, the rover is likely to spend the next two to three months in the region exploring the outcrop, which involves a treacherous journey to reach it in the first place.

"This object pierced through the winding of the skyline, like a "mysterious hut" that appeared out of thin air. There was a large "baby" impact crater beside it. Was it a home built by aliens after the crash landing? Or is it the pioneer spacecraft of the predecessors to explore the moon?" reads the reports of Our space.

"This thing is interesting! Let's go check it out!" scientists told pilots, who first reported the mysterious finding.

More about China's Chang'e-5 mission :

The mission is aimed to find out how long the moon remained volcanically active. had earlier revealed that the remnants of solidified lava brought back by the mission were a billion years younger than material acquired by other missions decades ago.

Also, the uncrewed Chinese rover touched an unvisited part of a massive lava plain, the Oceanus Procellarum or "Oceans of Storms" and brought 1,731 grams of lunar samples to the Earth.

Yutu-2 Rover:

China's Yutu-2 rover was delivered on the Moon's surface under the Chang'e-4 mission in the year 2019. Since then the rover has hovered around the surface.It consists of two color cameras, a Lunar Penetrating Radar to see subsurface up to more than 100 meters along with studying its regolith. It is also speculated by Scientists that the rover can gather information about the early solar system and Earth.

Posted By: Ashita Singh