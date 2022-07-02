Sibling Trio Creates Buzz With Soulful Rendition Of Coke Studio's 'Pasoori' | Watch

Ever since Coke Studio season 14's song Pasoori was released, it created a massive buzz among the audience. The song was sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and is widely loved by people across the globe. Now, another soulful version of this song was sung by a sibling trio that is amusing people online. Sung by Dana Razik, Durra Razik, and Thooba Razik, the video of the cover song is doing rounds on the internet.

The cover is sung by the sibling trio from Kerala and people are loving it. As soon as the video was uploaded, it soon went viral. The caption of the video reads, "Pasoori ( Cover Version ) - Dana Razik ft. Durra Razik and Thooba Razik"

The video features the trio in it Dana Razik, Durra Razik, and Thooba Razik, and all three of them can be seen singing the song one by one.

Take a look at the soulful video here:

The video was shared on the video-sharing platform YouTube and garnered above 4.7 lakh views and more than 59,000 likes. People also took to the comment and dropped several comments.

While a user wrote, "This is too good. All three of you nailed it!," another commented "I can't believe this song will come out again in such a beautiful way. I really like this song very much."

Take a look at original Coke Studio song 'Pasoori' :

The way the trio sang the song will hit you in the right places and might make you watch the video on loop.

Meanwhile, Coke Studio came with its 14th season this year, and all the songs will keep you hooked on your chair. Some of the popular songs are 'Tu Jhoom' by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. Another mind-blowing song is Thagyan featuring Zain Zohaib and Quratulain Balouch.