Groom’s family failed to locate the bride’s house, returned home fuming and vented out the anger on the woman who played mediator in the marriage.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A bizarre news was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi where a groom with his baraat searched the bride’s address entire night. The incident took place on December 10 when the groom with his relatives went from Azamgarh to Mau for his wedding but found the address missing and also the bride’s whereabouts were unknown.

After the groom’s family failed to locate the bride’s house, they returned home fuming and vented out the anger on the woman who played mediator in the marriage. Groom’s family, who resides in Kanshi Ram Colony of Kotwali area in Azamgarh, nabbed the woman and held her hostage on Saturday. Not just this, they also triggered a grave drama at Kotwali police station.

As per reports, the groom’s family came in contact with a woman, the mediator, from Chhatwara area, who agreed to arrange the boy’s marriage. She gave the proposal of a girl who lives in Mau. Later the groom’s family gave the consent and fixed the date without visiting the girl’s residence. The groom’s mother further added that when they fixed the date of marriage and paid Rs 20,000 to the bride’s family for booking a band and lights for the wedding.

As per The Times of India, senior sub-inspector of Kotwali police station, Shamsher Yadav said, “The groom’s family levelled serious allegations at the woman, who brought the marriage proposal. We gave them an opportunity to solve the dispute. Late Saturday, the matter was resolved and the groom’s family agreed not to lodge an FIR against the woman.”

Earlier, the groom was married to a woman from Samastipur, Bihar, 4 years ago. However, after a few months of marriage, she went to her home and never returned. On seeing this, the groom’s family began looking for proposals for his second marriage and zeroed it open this proposal by the mediator.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv