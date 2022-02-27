New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Face masks have become an integral part of our lives in the last two years, ever since the Covid-19 Pandemic hit the world. From N95 masks to surgical and clothes ones, these masks have become an indispensable part of the Covid-19 protocol. In starting days of the pandemic, it was seen that people were having difficulty wearing the masks properly but now, after two long years we can expect that now everyone knows how to wear a face mask.

However, a video of the Shiv Sena party worker struggling to wear a mask at a rally in Uttar Pradesh has taken the internet by storm. After the video surfaced online, it obviously went viral and netizens couldn't stop their laughs.

In a rally in Gorakhpur, UP, that happened on February 24th at the Government Girls Inter College Shiv Sena's MP Dhairyashil Mane was addressing the crowd. Induration of his address an unnamed party worker standing beside him was struggling to wear the mask.

In the video that surfaced online, the party worker was really struggling to wear the mask right. In the whole process, he wore the mask wrong thrice. In the two-minute video, this party worker is trying hard to do it right but at last, another man standing next to him helped him and taught him the right way to wear a mask.

Watch the Video here:

While the Shiv Sena rally was going on someone created a spoof clip of the whole incident with the theme of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don playing in the background and posted it online.

Me to my parents: Why I am such a disappointment to you?

Netizens are amazed by this leader's cluelessness. The video has gone viral on Twitter.

Internet users have flooded the internet with comments and re-tweets of the post. One user wrote, "May your struggles in life be lesser than this man’s struggle in wearing a mask." Another wrote, "I wanted to go into the video and help this gentleman."

Meanwhile, a third user posted a Shark Tank meme and wrote, "Corona be like: Bhai kya kar raha hai tu." Someone commented, "Dude took two minutes to wear a mask." Yet another posted, "His struggle is real."

What are your thoughts on this Shiv Sena's leader 'struggle'? Do share.

