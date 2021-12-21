New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Actress Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire on Tuesday evening after she shared a crossover poster of herself with ‘Lucifer’ featuring British actor Tom Ellis. Shehnaaz captioned the poster as saying, “Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai.” (The real Big Boss is here)

“Lucifer chahte hain aap confession room mein aayein,” Netflix replied to Shehnaaz Gill’s crossover poster. (Lucifer would like to call you into the confession room)

Lucifer chahte hain aap confession room mein aayein 👀 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 21, 2021

Shehnaaz is doing a Netflix series?, Twitter wondered

The Bigg Boss Season 13 finalist started trending on social media Tuesday evening. Shehnaaz’s admirers, fans and super fans wondered if she is doing a Netflix series or they are hallucinating.

Y'ALL WAKE UP AND TELL ME WHAT'S HAPPENING??? SHEHNAAZ IS DOING A NETFLIX SERIES??AM I HALLUCINATING??#ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/4wvWmTI8t2 — Samira (@Sanastan2424) December 21, 2021

Neither #ShehnaazGiIl Is Going To Be Starring On Web Series Lucifer Nor It Is Just A Promotion. Netflix Is Coming Up With The All New Crossover Project And More Details Are Yet To Be Revealed! Trust Me.. Something Huge Is Coming!



🔥 SHEHNAAZ ON NETFLIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/snJqEOwlrK — || 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐇𝐔𝐊𝐋𝐀 ||™️ (@AdarshSensation) December 21, 2021

‘Shehnaaz Gill is the new big thing,’ Twitter declares

Soon after the poster Lucifer crossover poster of Shehnaaz Gill went viral, many of Twitter declared that Shehnaaz Gill is the new big thing in the entertainment world.

It's ok if it's only a promotion



Netflix isn't a small thing I'm super happy she setting her standards high🔥🔥🔥#ShehnaazGiIl ❤🧿🔥 — Santa Sana🎅 (@uhemuhem) December 21, 2021

However, fans soon realised that this was not a new project but a series of posters that Netflix India shared on social media. Another poster featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Squid Game. Sonu Sood was positioned as a hero in a poster of Stranger Things. Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking was on a poster of a hit Netflix series among the teenagers. Comedians Tanmay Bhatt featured on a poster of Jagame Thandiram and Biswapati Sarkar was seen on a poster of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Punjabi film ‘Haunsla Rakh’ opposite Daljit Dosanjh.

