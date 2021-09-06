Shashi Tharoor made an effort to sing this Hindi song from Bollywood and the internet is loving it. See video here

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Shashi Tharoor is a senior Congress leader and surely knows how to grab attention. Shashi Tharoor several times have trended social media for various reasons and is trending yet again! Earlier, the Congress leader was trending because of a photo that showed him smashing a coconut, and now he is getting all this attention due to his singing skills. Shashi Tharoor's singing video is viral on the internet like a wildfire.

Shashi Tharoor took his Twitter handle to share a video of him singing on September 6. And ever since he posted the video, it is trending on the micro-blogging site. Sharing the video he wrote, "After the cultural program by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy it."

Take a look at the video:

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

In the video, Tharoor was seen dressed in a black Nehru jacket with a Kani shawl draped over it. In a joyous mood, he sang the hit song of 1974 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' on the stage. For the lyrics of the song, he took the help of his phone, and the audience enjoying the song, cheered, and clapped for him.

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Ever since this video of him has been posted, it has garnered over 162K views, various re-tweets, and several comments. Reacting to the video, Writer Javed Akhtar commented in a funny way, "Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!."

While Priyanka Chaturvedi appreciating his efforts in singing the Hindi song commented, "haha! You are a sport!"

Both your voice n Kani shawl, with such intricate design, are priceless! — Samaan Lateef (@Samaanlateef) September 6, 2021

V sporting. Enjoyed this. Took a while to figure out it was in Hindi 😁 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile many other lauded his spirit and said, "Wow.. sir you have given an ' Opera' touch to simple Hindi movie song," another wrote, "Both your voice n Kani shawl, with such intricate design, are priceless!"

Wow .. Sir you have given an 'Opera' touch to a simple Hindi movie song.



😀👏👏😀 — Gazi (@GaziMumbai) September 6, 2021

Shashi Tharoor every now and then gets in headlines for the epic replies of his English vocabulary. Now, his singing has made him news-worthy too. What are your thoughts on his singing? Do share.

