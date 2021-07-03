We take a trip down the public memory lane when Shashi Tharoor left us scrambling for dictionaries

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Shashi Tharoor, the undisputed grammar icon-cum vocabulary genius of Indian politics surprised his followers on Saturday again through his sheer power of commentary stemming out of his wordsmith personality.

Giving a run for dictionary to his followers on Twitter, Tharoor on Saturday said that he learnt a new word; pognotrophy. In an apparent dig on Prime Minister Modi, Tharoor added that pognotrophy refers to the growing or cultivation of a beard, from a friend.

“My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation...,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation... https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021



Here we take a trip down the public memory lane when Shashi Tharoor left us scrambling for dictionaries:

1. Webaqoof

Tharoor took to Twitter and explained the meaning of Webaqoof way back in 2017, announcing the word’s arrival in the 'new Hinglish 21st century dictionary'.

Webaqoof: "one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true", Tharoor had explained.

New Hinglish 21st century dictionary:

*Webaqoof*: "one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true" — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 25, 2017

2. Epicaricacy

Sharing the image of the Australian cricketers who had predicted India’s loss in what turned out to be a grand test series victory affair for Team India, Tharoor had shared the word of the day as ‘Epicaricacy’. It refers to taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had explained.

#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

3. Floccinaucinihilipilification

While introducing his book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’, Shashi Tharoor also popularly introduced the world with a 29-word letter – floccinaucinihilipilification. Oxford dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless”. The Cambridge University Cambridge dictionary gives the honour of longest non-technical word to floccinaucinihilipilification.

4. Snollygoster

In another dig at his political opponents, Tharoor in 2017 took to twitter to define the word Snollygoster. “Word of the day! Definition of snollygoster. US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician. First Known Use: 1845. Most recent use: 26/7/17,” the Congress MP had tweeted.

Word of the day!

Definition of *snollygoster*

US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician

First Known Use: 1845

Most recent use: 26/7/17 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

5. Farrago

Who in Indian public life can forget the tweet which truly introduced the vocab-icon out of Shashi Tharoor? Farrago, meaning a confused mixture, was part of a Shashi Tharoor tweet in May 2017. Taking a dig on the coverage of a television channel on former diplomat-politician’s alleged involvement into the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor wrote on Twitter.





Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

