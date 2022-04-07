New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer on Thursday apologised for his comment on former BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover and said that "his remark was a reaction to a particular statement and not the post". Suhail Sameer's comment on BharatPe employees' post over non-payment of salaries drew sharp reactions from the entrepreneur community.

An employee of BharatPe had posted on LinkedIn that he and some of his other colleagues have not received their salaries for the month of March. He further stated that BharatPe has also not reimbursed them for the money they spent out of their pockets for some of the company's small expenses.

Responding to a comment by Ashneer Grover's sister Aashima Grover, who had described BharatPe's top management as a shameless bunch, Sameer wrote, "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

Sameer's response didn't go down well with many on LinkedIn who criticised him. "I can't believe a "CEO" of your stature answering with such a brazenness," said Binod Acharya, a business manager. "I feel like you're trying to score some personal points here trying to be sarcastic or ironic."

In a post on LinkedIn, Karan Sarki wrote, "Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics".

"We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money for company’s petty cash and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are", Saraki wrote tagging CEO Suhail Sameer and co-founders Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani.

Saraki's post grabbed immediate reaction from Ashneer Grover, who asked Suhail Sameer to look into the issue and pay the salaries of the employees as soon as possible. "Not done. Their salaries have to be paid first before anything," Ashneer Grover said.

Ashneer Grover continues attack on BharatPe leadership:

Former Co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, on Thursday once again hit at the board members of the fintech company, saying snatching the keys and running a corner shop are two different skill sets. Ashneer was stripped last month of all company titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles".

So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 7, 2022

"So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. 'Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai!' Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth," he posted.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan