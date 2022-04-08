New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: One of the most popular reality television shows Shark Tank India saw some talented and intelligent entrepreneurs, but many entrepreneurs also faced brutal rejection by the judges. One of those entrepreneurs was Rohit Warrier and Niti Singhal, whose products were harshly rejected by the judge, Ashneer Grover.

Rohit's product 'Sippline' was completely repudiated by Ashneer Grover as he said that it was the worst product he had ever seen. Meanwhile, Ashneer also rejected Niti's business of 'customisable reversible fashion' and said that nobody would wear her clothes.

Recently, Niti shared a video with Rohit on her Instagram page. In the video, both the entrepreneurs can be seen demonstrating their products in a fun manner. In the caption, she wrote, 'weird pitches? not so weird now!'

The netizens have some hilarious responses to the video. One person commented, 'Divided by Shark tank united by Ashneer'. Meanwhile, another person commented on the famous line said by Ashneer on the show that became a meme, 'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hain'. Ashneer also called Rohit's product 'wahiyat'(pathetic), so in that reference, one person commented, 'Wahiyat products entrepreneurs assemble now!'

When Rohit pitched his idea on Shark Tank, Ashneer Grover responded by saying, 'Kya Kar raha hai yaar tu (What are you doing)'. This became viral on social media and many people made memes on this. Meanwhile, Ashneer told Niti 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega' (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But Ashneer's wife wore the dress gifted by Niti on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Niti said, "On the show, Ashneer said, 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega' (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's kind of funny since he always says, 'Yeh sab dogalapana hai' but I was reminded of that line when I saw it."

