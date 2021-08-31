Shahid Afridi latest remarks causes on Taliban's cricket love mayhem. Many bashed him for being insensitive

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Shahid Afridi is one known for his controversial statements. The cricketer has grabbed everyone's attention for his latest remarks over Taliban. The cricketer has drawn flak and is being criticized for finding " positivity in Taliban's Attitude. Shahid Afridi has thrown his weight behind the Taliban and said the terror outfit has come with a "positive mind" to power.

In a video clipping tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is "allowing women to work", and "likes cricket".

Sharing the post she wrote,"Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot" Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM."

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters in the video.

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters in the video.

This shocking statement from Afridi spread like fire on the internet raising many eyes towards his stand in the world. This casual attitutde towards the situation in Afghanistan has made internet users bash the cricketer.

Watch Pakistani cricketer Shahid @sAfridiOfficial defend the #Taliban Terrorist regime in #Kabul. Afridi is brimming with praise as he equates the Taliban love for cricket as evidence they will let women work.

pic.twitter.com/d6QYgE1Ipk pic.twitter.com/QAZDcEGo8u — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 30, 2021

"They are allowing women to work"... the very concept of 'allowing' women to do anything is repugnant

Taliban are cricket lover : Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/BPb8lb7jNF — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 30, 2021

The hypocrisy in this. Shahid Afridi will soon regret what he is saying here unfortunately. Taliban is like a movement that spread beyond borders, irrespective of anything that stands in front of it. Pakistan will be in crosshairs of course, it's no rocket science.

What should you expect person like Sahid Afridi💔💔 — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) August 30, 2021

Some even trolled him for being insensitive. Here are some reactions from social media users slammimg the former cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Netizens have made comments on cricketer's hypocrisy and audacity to speak something this sensitive in media. Shahid Afridi, earlier have been seen making similar comments regarding Pakistani women cricket team. Many also shared older videos of him where he spoke about women playing cricket.

