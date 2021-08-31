New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Shahid Afridi is one known for his controversial statements. The cricketer has grabbed everyone's attention for his latest remarks over Taliban. The cricketer has drawn flak and is being criticized for finding " positivity in Taliban's Attitude. Shahid Afridi has thrown his weight behind the Taliban and said the terror outfit has come with a "positive mind" to power.

In a video clipping tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is "allowing women to work", and "likes cricket".

Sharing the post she wrote,"Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot" Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM."

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters in the video.

Also Read
Man pays tribute to his late wife; re-creates memory with daughter in..
Man pays tribute to his late wife; re-creates memory with daughter in..

This shocking statement from Afridi spread like fire on the internet raising many eyes towards his stand in the world. This casual attitutde towards the situation in Afghanistan has made internet users bash the cricketer.

Some even trolled him for being insensitive. Here are some reactions from social media users slammimg the former cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Netizens have made comments on cricketer's hypocrisy and audacity to speak something this sensitive in media. Shahid Afridi, earlier have been seen making similar comments regarding Pakistani women cricket team. Many also shared older videos of him where he spoke about women playing cricket.

Also Read
'Netflix and Chill': Jaipur-based company declares September 3 as 'Money..
'Netflix and Chill': Jaipur-based company declares September 3 as 'Money..

Posted By: Ashita Singh