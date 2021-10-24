New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As the festival season is round the corner, brands have begun their festive ads for products with full frevour. India's favourite Cadbury is one of the brands known for its innovative visual ads and initiative during the festivals. The latest Diwali advertisement features Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of small, local businesses that suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the internet is lauding the initiative.

The ad is titled 'Not just a Cadbury Ad' is the Cadbury shout-out for people to shop from local shops this festival. The ad starts with a voice-over of various different voiceovers from local businessmen. The video continued with "This Diwali, we helped hundreds of small businesses by making India’s biggest brand ambassador, their brand ambassador."

Take a look at the advertisement here:

In the next shot, Shah Rukh Khan appeared all dressed up in traditional outfits. The actor in the ad took different shop names to buy festive sweets, dresses, gadgets, etc. from them. Cadbury also revealed that they have used a new technology for using Shah Rukh Khan's face and voice to take several names of shops in India.

“It is impossible to cover all the stores, so we gave the power to the people to create their own version of ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad’,” the video continued. Shah Rukh Khan added, "Humare aas paas ki jo dukaane hai, unki bhi to Diwali meethi honi chahiye na."

Netizens have lauded the brand for its initiative as the video of the ad went viral on the internet. Cadbury ad is one of the best campaigns by any brand. Shah Rukh Khan - The trendsetter," while another commented, "Wow simply amazing Shah Rukh Khan in the ad .love u."

Meanwhile, another user commented, "Superb @DairyMilkIn,@iamsrk,what a use of machine learning to create something so localised; promote small-time stores around us - need of the hour post Covid !!"

Not just use of technology, but emotions, a national celebrity and most importantly, helping your neighbourhood store..



Many netizens praised Cadbury for their historic ad and said major creation in the world of Advertisement. "Not just use of technology, but emotions, a national celebrity and most importantly, helping your neighborhood store..," commented a Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on this Cadbury ad of Shah Rukh Khan? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh