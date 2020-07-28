New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: American space agency NASA's next Mars rover Perseverance is all set to launch on July 30. Perseverance is being hailed as the NASA's brainiest Mars rover yet. The American space agency has used the most latest landing technology in its Mars rover Perseverance. It is also equipped with the most number of cameras and microphones to capture the unseen sights and record sounds of the Red Planet.

NASA has also attached a helicopter with the car-size Martian rover that will lift off on a ULA Atlas V rocket at 7:50 am (local time) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. If launched successfully, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will reach the red planet in February 2021 after a journey of more than 480 million kilometers.

The mission will last at least for one Mars' year or about 687 Earth days. It will land on Mar’s Jezero Crater, a giant basin that is believed to have once contained water in February 2021, NASA said.

The helicopter tagged along with the Perseverance will help test the first powered flight on Mars. As per the space agency, the helicopter named "Ingenuity" will assist future rovers on Mars. Perseverance is NASA's upgraded version of its previous Curiosity rover stalking the Red Planet since 2012.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma