New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared the beautiful pictures of the Galapagos Islands on his twitter handle on Tuesday. The picture was captured from more than 200 miles above the Earth which shows the group of islands in between the white clouds. The picture made rounds on the internet and Chris Cassidy's followers thanked him for sharing marvelous photos.

Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today! pic.twitter.com/kvOAvvFmC8 — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 10, 2020

Chris Cassidy shared the pictures on Twitter and captioned it, “Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today”.

According to a report published by NASA, the western Galapagos Islands, which lie about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) west of Ecuador in the eastern Pacific, have six active volcanoes similar to the volcanoes found in Hawaii. Since the time of Charles Darwin's visit to the area in 1835, there have been over 60 recorded eruptions of these volcanoes.

The Island is not just known as a beautiful spot, but the scientists for several studies visited the Galapagos Islands. The Galapagos is one of the SIR-C/X-SAR supersites and data of this area will be taken several times during the flight to allow scientists to conduct topographic change studies and to search for different lava flow types, ash deposits and fault lines, said reports.

“Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner went on their mission on Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft in April 2020. The pictures are clicked by the astronaut, currently living aboard the International Space Station,” News 18 quoted NASA as saying.

Social media users also put some interesting questions on Chris Cassidy Twitter timeline. One user wrote, Wow!! Thank you for the beautiful photos. Observed the Perseid meteor shower yesterday. Can you see shooting stars from the ISS? Another user wrote, “I didn't see those islands like this before, nice views, thank you, Commander Cassidy, sir.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel