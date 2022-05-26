New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A viral video doing rounds over the internet has left netizens in splits showing a bird flying away with a woman’s pizza. Yes, you have heard that right, in the hilarious video, a Seagull can actually be seen 'stealing' way the pizza from a woman's backyard.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named Robert Tolppi. In the video, a woman can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God! Who ate the pizza?" as she shows the empty box kept on a table in the backyard. The camera then pans towards the sky showing a Seagull flying away with the whole pizza clutched in its claws. "No way!" the woman says while laughing.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Tolppi (@roberttolppi)

The internet had a mixed reaction to the video. While some people were really amused by the video and found it really funny others thought it was edited.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

”That seagull like “thanx bro I needed this… 😂 I’m high asf!!! U treating ur local birds right” wrote one user.

“I know that birds squad gonna be so happy.” wrote another.

One user also shared a similar experience of their sandwiches being attacked by birds.

“That happened to one of my sandwiches while sharing the beach with some birds! They were incredibly aggressive, swooping in for the grab while l was getting some water three feet away," they wrote.

Meanwhile, not being able to believe the hilarious incident one user also expressed doubts and said ”Yo, please post a video if this is real or not, the internet needs to know ❤️ thank you.”

Posted By: Sugandha Jha