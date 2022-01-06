New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Scientists have named a newly found plant species after popular actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning, London's Royal Botanic Gardens announced Thursday.

Newly discovered species have been named 'Uvariopsis DiCaprio after 47-year-old US actors' work to prevent logging in the endangered forest and it has been provisionally listed as critically endangered.

This newly found plant is an evergreen with large yellowish-green flowers in Cameroon's Ebo forest, which became the first plate to be officially named in 2022 by botanists from the renowned gardens in the London borough of Kew.

For the lesser-known, DiCaprio got his global fame from the 1997 film "Titanic", and he currently stars as an astronomer in the Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up" about scientists trying to draw the world's attention to a comet heading towards Earth.

The Hollywood A-lister campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission for logging in the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020.

The concession was canceled months later by Cameroon's President Paul Biya, "surely partly due to his support", the scientists wrote in PeerJ online journal, referring to DiCaprio.

"We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in campaigning to protect Ebo last year so it seemed fitting to honour him in this way," said Martin Cheek, who leads the Africa team in Kew's identification and naming department.

"Had the logging concession gone ahead, we would have likely lost this species to timber extraction and slash and burn agriculture that usually follows logging concessions," Cheek added.

The sole known specimen, which measures four metres (13 feet) high and has only male flowers, was discovered next to a footpath, the scientists said.

Let us inform you that it is not unusual for species to be named after celebrities. There are several species named after celebs to name a few a Caribbean crustacean parasite is named after reggae star Bob Marley, an Australian horse fly is named after the singer Beyonce and a frog has been named after Prince Charles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh