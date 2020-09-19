The researchers have found a new toxin in these plants which has been named “gympietides”, check details

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: 'Instead of complaining that rose bush is full of thorns, be happy that the thorn bush has roses', proving the proverb right, researchers in Australia are trying to create painkillers from a poisonous tree known as Gympie-Gympie found in Australia.

Australia is famous for its venomous wildlife. The most dangerous and poisonous species including snakes, spiders, centipedes, bees and ants are found there. One such plant is the Australian stinging tree also known as Gympie-Gympie tree.

This tree is famous for all the wrong reasons but as they say, 'there is something good in bad too, all you need is an eye to look at it'. These venomous plants are known for being highly toxic and causing excruciating, long-lasting pain in humans. But researchers have faith that these plants hold key to unlocking novel painkillers.

According to a report in the New Medical, a team of researchers at the University of Queensland in Brisbane examined the toxins produced by two species of Australian stinging trees - the shrub-sized Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides) and the giant Australian stinging tree (Dendrocnide excelsa).

The researchers have found a new toxin in these plants which has been named “gympietides”, after the tree in which they originate. The common habitat of these plants is along the Northern River region in New South Wales. They are also found in the tip region of Cape York Peninsula

"The Australian stinging tree species are particularly notorious for producing an excruciatingly painful sting, which unlike those of their European and North American relatives can cause symptoms that last for days or weeks," Irina Vetter, associate professor at the UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience, said.

"Like other stinging plants such as nettles, the giant stinging tree is covered in needle-like appendages called trichomes that are around five millimeters in length—the trichomes look like fine hairs, but act like hypodermic needles that inject toxins when they make contact with skin," she added.

The researchers are now focused on the study to find out how this peptide causes pain. Their main aim is to extract information on the function of pain-sensing nerves, and therefore, develop novel painkillers with this research.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma