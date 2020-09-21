Scientists have found strong evidence of fresh ice in Saturn’s moon Enceladus by creating the most detailed global infrared view of the satellite.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Scientists have found strong evidence of fresh ice in Saturn’s moon Enceladus by creating the most detailed global infrared view of the satellite. The images were made using a complete dataset from the Casini spacecraft that orbited Saturn and its moons between 2004 and 2017. Notably, it was the most detailed global infrared views ever produced of the moon according to space agency NASA. Cassini’s mission ended on September 15, 2017 after the spacecraft was intentionally sent into the atmosphere of the planet

Cassini flew by Enceladus 147 times with 23 close encounters. The Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer on the spacecraft collected light reflected off Saturn, its rings, and its 10 major icy moons -- light that is visible to humans as well as infrared light. In 2005, scientists first made the discovery that Enceladus shoots giant plumes of ice grains and vapor from a suspected subsurface ocean hiding underneath a thick crust of ice.

The new spectral map shows that infrared signals clearly correlate with that geologic activity, which is easily seen at the south pole. That's where the so-called "tiger stripe" gashes blast ice and vapor from the interior ocean.

But some of the same infrared features also appear in the northern hemisphere. That tells scientists not only that the northern area is covered with fresh ice but that the same kind of geologic activity -- a resurfacing of the landscape -- has occurred in both hemispheres.

“The infrared shows us that the surface of the south pole is young, which is not a surprise because we knew about the jets that blast icy material there,” Gabriel Tobie, VIMS scientist at the University of Nantes, France and co-author of a new paper about the findings published in the journal Icarus, said in a NASA statement.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha