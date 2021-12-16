New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The European Space Agency's and Russian space agency Roscosmos' ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) discovered a ‘significant amount’ water on Mars. The water was hidden beneath the surface of the Red Planet's Valles Marineris canyon system. The area is said to be five times deeper and ten times longer than Earth's Grand canyon.

The details further reveal that the reservoir discovered on Mars is about the size of over 45,000 square kilometres, which is similar to the size of Haryana.

How did scientists find the ‘hidden water’ on Mars?

With the help of the orbiter's Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) instrument, the signs of water were picked up. Red Planet’s landscape is surveyed by FREND. It also map the presence and concentration of hydrogen hiding in Mars’ soil.

In order for soil to emit neutrons, high-energy cosmic rays plunge into the surface. It is said that wet soil emits fewer neutrons as compared to dry soil, which helps the scientist to examine the water content of the soil, that is hidden underneath its ancient surface.

“FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water,” said Igor Mitrofanov, the Russian Academy of Science’s lead investigator of the Space Research Institute, in a press release by ESA.

While water on the red planet has been discovered before, but most of it is contained in the planet's cold polar regions as ice. Only a small amount of water was discovered at lower latitudes. But now with this new discovery, a major step towards the establishment of a reliable source of water on the closest alien world has been taken.

