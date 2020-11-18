Professor Stanislav Filatov, the project manager in his study reported that this mineral has promising results and holds the potential for ionic conductivity, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: In a remarkable discovery, scientists have found a mineral that can power the batteries of the world. Yes! you read that right. A recent study by scientists from St Petersburg University suggests that a beautiful blue mineral named 'Petrovite' aka Na10CaCu2(SO4)8 is the potential source for ionic conductivity and can be used as a cathode material for sodium-ion batteries.

Petrovite is a shiny blue globular mineral of tabular crystals that is filled with gaseous inclusions. This mineral is made up of oxygen atoms, sodium sulphur, and copper. There are some voids in it that connect to each other by channels through and are that small that even small sodium atoms can move.

Professor Stanislav Filatov, the project manager in his study reported that this mineral has promising results and holds the potential for ionic conductivity. The ionic conductivity is used in sodium-ion batteries and this battery is an alternative technology for energy storage systems because of the abundance and low cost of sodium in the Earth’s crust.

The mineral Petrovite was found inside the Tolbachik Volcano, and it was possible after the two eruptions in which this mineral was formed after major eruptions in 1975-1976 and 2012-2013.

Researcher Filatov said that currently, the problem for this use is the small amount of a transition metal – copper – in the crystal structure of the mineral.

He also gave a solution to it and said it could be solved if minerals are synthesized by a compound with the same structure as petrovite in the laboratory.

Adding to this, he said that this mineral has unusual and very rare coordination of seven oxygen atoms.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma