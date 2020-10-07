Scientists have discovered 24 'superhabitable' exoplanets that may have more suitable conditions for life than the blue planet, Earth.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: For decades, the scientists are working on to find the habitat on different planets and heavenly bodies. Finally, a study found 24 planets that are 'superhabitable' and may offer a better life than on Earth. The study also claimed that these planets have better stars even than a 'Sun'. However, these planets are around 100 light-years away, because of which, the scientists are unable to see them closely. Although, the researchers believed that future telescopes could give authentic information about these planets.

"With the next space telescopes coming up, they will get more information, and hence it is important to select some targets," RepublicWorld quoted Dirk Schulze-Makuch (Professor at Washington State University and the Technical University in Berlin) as saying.

The study published in the journal Astrobiology also briefed the characteristics of potential 'superhabitable' planets, that include those that are 100-light-year old, a little larger, slightly warmer, more water and possibly more suitable livelihood than Earth. With the newly modified telescopes like NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the European Space Agency's PLATO and the LUVIOR space observatory, the researcher can get the signatures of the life on the exoplanets.

Schulze-Makuch further explained that they have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life. Adding that they have to be careful to not get stuck looking for a second Earth as there could be planets that might be more suitable for life than our Earth.

To check the credibility of the planets, the scientists have researched on around 4,500 planets outside the solar system and developed 4 criteria to consider these planets suitable for livelihood. First- if the planets have 10 per cent larger land area or not. Second-stronger gravity. Third- sufficient amount of heat. Fourth- availability of water. However, not all planets passed the four-criteria to identify the 100 per cent life on these potential 'superhabitable' planets.

Posted By: Srishti Goel