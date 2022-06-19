New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When students think about school and teachers, they are reminded of exams, discipline, uniforms and sometimes scolding as well. But this teacher showed us that school can be fun and teachers and students can enjoy their time in school as well. Manu Gulati, a Delhi Government school teacher and PhD Scholar, has shared fun and adorable video on social media, in which she can be seen dancing with her students to the iconic song 'Kajra Mohabatt Wala'.

Sharing this adorable video, Manu Gulati wrote, "Dilli shehar ka saara meena bazaar leke. Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...Leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness. #SchoolLife #TeacherStudent".

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

In the video, students and Ms Gulati can be seen standing in a single line and doing the dance steps one by one on 'Kajra Mohabatt Wala' song. Later in the video, all students can be seen dancing together with Ms Gulati.

The video has been getting a lot of attention on social media and netizens are praising Ms Gulati for being a good teacher. One person commented, "So good to see That you r putting your best foot forward To The upbringing of the children. This needs to a huge round of applause". Another person wrote, "When you enjoy your work,it is best work place for others too."

The video was shared on Twitter and has over 6 lakhs views, over 3000 retweets and more than 30 thousand likes within two days.

Ms Gulati has earlier shared a video of dancing with her students. She wrote, "Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. Mam aap bhi karo. Mai Sikhaugi. English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day. #MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool". In the video, a student can be seen dancing in the class and she also teaches the dance steps to Ms Gulati.

Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal.

"मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।"



English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav