The first dinosaur skeleton 'Scelidoraurus', which has finally been recovered, after 162 years it found. Dr. David Norman of the University of Cambridge's Department of Earth Sciences fully described and analysed the skeleton of the 193-million-year old fossil. The fossil was preserved in the Natural History Museum in London for over a century and a half. It was found in 1858 on the shore beneath Black Ven at Charmouth in West Dorset.

University of Cambridge paleontologist David Norman said, “Scelidosaurus, which lived about 193 million years ago, was an early member of the evolutionary lineage that led to the dinosaur group called ankylosaurs. Ankylosaurs were so heavily armoured. Some even wielded a bony club at the end of their tails — that they are dubbed the tank dinosaurs.”

Interestingly, the dinosaurs first found in the form of fragments rather than a complete skeleton that convinced the researchers and the scientists to reconstruct the full skeleton. In 185, the research based on dinosaurs and fossils of rare animals have begun and they were taken to London’s Crystal Palace to display as a mark of history.

The first mortal remains of Scelidosaurus was discovered by James Harrison in 1958 and it was handed over to Owens who discovered the word Dinosaur. After that, they collected many specimens and took it for further study. Since then, scientists and researchers were trying to reconstruct the fossil.

David Norman told Reuters, “Scelidosaurus was a 14-meter-long, four-legged plant-eater covered in spiky, bony armour. Its face was plastered with pointed scutes, a bit like the face of a marine turtle. It was a moderately agile animal with defensive spines to deter predators. It has a lot of fascinating anatomy.”

"This animal was discovered at a crucial time in the history of dinosaur research. It was given to the man [Owen] who invented the name 'dinosaur' in 1842 and gave him a chance to at last demonstrate what dinosaurs really looked like,” he added.

Posted By: Srishti Goel