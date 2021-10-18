New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As Kerala is facing flash floods and landslides amid heavy rains in different parts of the state, a video of a house getting collapsed and falling into a river has gone viral on the internet. The incident took place in the Kottayam district of Kerala.

The video was shared by news agency ANI along with a caption, “Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

In the video, a house can be seen getting washed away by the strong water currents of a river while several people were standing on the road witnessing the scary visual.

The 14-second video shows cracks appearing on the ground in front of the house. Within minutes the building falls into a river flowing behind the house. As the house gets separated from the road its structure tilts back and is washed away by the river.

The two-storey house was built with the ground floor adjacent to the Manimala river according to media reports. The first floor of the house was built at the same level as the road. The incident took place when the first floor became “unhinged” from the road after deep cracks appeared in it due to the heavy rainfall and landslides affecting the region.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Kerala due to the flash floods and landslides triggered by the heavy rains on Monday climbed to 24 after the state authorities recovered more bodies from Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The officials have said that the rescue operations will continue, but fear that the death toll is expected to rise as several people are still missing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh spell would lash Kerala again from Wednesday "due to the influence of the eastern wind". The spell is likely to cause fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and south Karnataka.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha