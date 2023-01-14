'Say NoTo NoTo Drinking': Jaipur Police's Creative Advisory Has An RRR Link; See Post

IN A creative move, Jaipur Police warned the citizens against drunk driving using the lyrics of the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RR, which recently won the Golden Globes Award.

Taking to Twitter, Jaipur Police wrote, "Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices."

Since being shared, the post has amassed more than 30 thousand views and over one thousand likes, with netizens hailing the law and order maintaining authority for the creative work.

"These days young batch of police officers seems so creative," wrote a user.

"Yeh sahi tha guru," said another.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police also took to Twitter and shared a picture of the same with the caption, "The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare. #Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare. #Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare. #Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules tode."

"Congratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023," added the Twitter post.

RRR was nominated under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The latter trophy was won by Rajamouli's magnum opus on January 11, 2023.

Apart from it, 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' took home the top honors on the film side and 'Abbott Elementary', 'House of the Dragon' and 'The White Lotus' were among the big TV winners.