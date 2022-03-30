New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Saturn makes for an incredibly beautiful view in the night’s sky from the designated spots of observation worldwide. Its mesmerising rings made of ice, rock and dust are estimated to be 10 to 100 million years old. In comparison, dinosaurs roamed around earth around 66 million years ago. Now imagine Saturn without its rings.

This may well be a reality in the upcoming future.

Saturn is losing its rings due to a phenomenon called 'ring rain'. Saturn is reportedly attracting the 'ring matter' which is falling towards it from the ring and vapourising. In simpler words, Saturn is eating away its own rings.

According to a report in The Atlantic, the rings are losing material every year. Incoming micrometeorites and the sun’s radiation disturb the small, dusty pieces of ring matter, electrifying them and putting them on vapourisation course. The particles, suddenly transformed, become attuned to Saturn’s magnetic field lines and start spiraling along those invisible paths, the report adds. When the particles get too close to the top of Saturn’s atmosphere, gravity pulls them in, and they vaporise in the planet’s clouds.

Saturn’s rings have dazzled observers for centuries, but the world got truly close to them for the first time in the early 1980s, when NASA’s Voyager spacecraft went past during a grand tour of the outer planets. At the time, scientists suspected that the rings probably formed alongside Saturn about 4.6 billion years ago, when the solar system was young and boisterous. Back then, with rocky objects flying around everywhere, a new planet could easily have captured some, slung them around its middle, and let gravity flatten them.

The story of Saturn’s rings again act as a reminder that the worlds of our solar system, however still and static they might look from here, are dynamic places, with dynamic histories of their own.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma