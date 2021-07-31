To a human eye, Saturn will look like a bright, yellowish orb. All you need is a clear sky and to be in an area as free of light pollution as possible.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Saturn will shine the brightest on intervening nights of August 1 and August 2. According to NASA, on August 1 and 2, Saturn will be situated opposite the planet Earth that is Earth will be located between the ringed and the sun. The NASA added that Saturn will be at its most luminous, making way for a shiny night view of the sky.

Though this phenomenon takes place once every year, it happens two weeks later each year. In 2016, it was recorded on June 3, then on June 15 in 2017, and on June 27 in 2018. In 2019, the Saturn opposition was observed on July 9 while it was July 20 in 2020.

Now in 2021, the phenomenon is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2.

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun and the second-largest planet in our solar system. Saturn has over 60 moons. The planet is famous for its signaturr rings, which the space agencies believe are made from the comets, asteroids, and old moons. Like Jupiter, Saturn too is made up of helium and hydrogen gases.

Saturn is visible in the night sky from July throughout the month of December but at some points, the planet appears more luminous than other times in the year. In 2021, Saturn will make for one of these points — the moment in opposition — on August 1 and August 2.

According to a report in Inverse, to a human eye, Saturn will look like a bright, yellowish orb. All you need is a clear sky and to be in an area as free of light pollution as possible. The middle of desert or ocean, or a mountaintop would be ideal, but you could also try a roof deck, a high balcony, or another such safe viewing spot.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma