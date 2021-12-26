Alaska (North Pole) | Jagran Trending Desk: The rising real estate costs have benefited even the globally popular and kids’ favourite Santa Claus. According to real estate listing website Zillow, Santa Claus’ sprawling North Pole property has been valued at more than $1 million. Zillow’s listing says that Santa’s remote cabin is located in the heart of a 25-acres uniquely featured property boasting of elements such as floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet oven with 12 different cookie settings.

First constructed in 1800s and last remodeled in 2013, the property has Santa’s main living quarters, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as "a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company."

The property also has several tiny homes – for elves – a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

How exactly is it Santa’s house?

The origin goes back to as early as fourth century. According to Smithsonian magazine, Saint Nicholas of Myra was a fourth century bishop who wore red robes and had gift-giving habits. In an 1866 issue of Harper’s Weekly set, cartoonist Thomas Nast depicted Santa Claus as an inhabitant of North Pole.





Is Santa’s house up for sale?

Individuals can book the property for serene parties by sending an RSVP on Zillow website. “The open concept floor plan allows for the host to prepare nibbles while entertaining guests by a crackling fire,” the website adds.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma