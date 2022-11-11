Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Parting Ways Due To THIS Pakistani Model?

INDIAN tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been married to each other for more than 12 years now. The couple also had a child together named Izhaan Malik Mirza. The duo is one of the most loved couples in both countries, however, rumours are now rife that both are now mulling to part ways. Some media reports even suggest that they have already parted ways and the only thing remaining is the paperwork to make the divorce official.

Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik need no introduction as both have won major accolades for their countries respectively. The rumours of their divorce were with Sania Mirza's cryptic posts on social media platforms. However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard and interestingly both are still following each other on social media platforms.

Now, amid the divorce rumours, Pakistani media outlets including Samaa TV, have reported that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania Mirza. According to some reports, the main reason behind their divorce is Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. She is the same model with whom Shoaib Malik's bold photoshoot went viral last year. Now it is being speculated that she is the reason behind Shoaib and Sania's breakup.

Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

Sania Mirza recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account fueling the rumours even more. “Where do broken hearts go, to find Allah”, Sania wrote on her Instagram story sparking a buzz about trouble in her married life.

Sania had also shared a photo with her son Izhaan a couple of days ago and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days." Ever since the rumours of their divorce surfaced, fans - spread across both countries - have been scrutinising each and every post of the couple.

Another detail that has the fans concerned is Shoaib's recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies. Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, "what sort of husband you are?"

Talking about their professional lives, Sania Mirza announced her retirement in January this year. Whereas, Shoaib, who last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021, has been out of favour from the Pakistan Cricket Board and did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad.